BERLIN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - German Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Kukies said on Thursday that Germany had started to revise the interest-rate reserve fund for German life insurers.

Kukies, deputy finance minister with responsibility for financial market policy and European issues, had said last month that the interest-rate reserve fund, known as the ZZR in Germany, should be built up, but in smaller increments. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Tom Sims)