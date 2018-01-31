FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Financials
January 31, 2018 / 10:01 AM / in 3 hours

German insurers' premium volume to remain stable in 2018 - GDV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - German insurers’ premium volumes will increase by 1.3 pct this year, amid low interest rates but buoyed by robust growth in Europe’s largest economy, after exceeding a 2017 growth targets, trade body GDV said.

While life insurance premiums slid by 0.1 percent in 2017, falling short of a 0.5 percent target, property and casualty (P&C) grew by 2.9 percent, outperforming a forecast of 2.1 percent, GDV said on Wednesday.

Overall 2017 premiums rose by 1.7 percent to 197.7 billion euros ($246 billion), ahead of the target of at least 1 percent growth.

For 2018, GDV expects life insurance premiums to decline by 0.3 percent, while it sees P&C premiums rising by 3 percent.

GDV’s 450 members include some of Europe’s largest insurance sector companies, such as Allianz, Munich Re and Talanx. ($1 = 0.8042 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.