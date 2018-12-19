Insurer does not have to reimburse premium only because auditor not independent - German court

BERLIN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Private health insurers do not have to automatically reimburse customers even if an auditor responsible for signing off on premiums is found to be biased, Germany’s Federal Court of Justice (BGH) ruled on Wednesday.

Private health insurance customers can challenge monthly premium levels in court, therefore an auditor’s lack of independence does not automatically render the rate increases ineffective, it said.

Lower courts had ordered insurers to reimburse policy holders.

In the specific case dealt with by the BGH, the supreme court overturned a ruling by a regional court demanding that AXA reimburse a customer after its auditor was found to have received payments from the insurer. (Reporting by Ursula Knapp Writing by Arno Schuetze Editing by Michael Nienaber)