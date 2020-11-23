Germany, France and Britain to discuss Iran nuclear deal on Monday - Germany

FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks during a news conference following a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki, in Berlin, Germany November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is meeting his French and British counterparts in Berlin on Monday for talks focussing on the nuclear deal with Iran, a German foreign office spokeswoman said, adding Iran was violating the agreement systematically.

“Together with our partners, we strongly call on Iran to stop violating the deal and return to fulfilling all its nuclear obligations completely,” the spokeswoman said.