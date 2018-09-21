Brexit is a warning to populists with simple solutions - Latvian ForMin

BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Brexit is a lesson to populists everywhere not to promise simple solutions that turn out more difficult than expected, Latvia’s foreign minister said, adding that Britain and the EU had no choice but to keep working for an amicable divorce deal.

Speaking in Berlin after meeting his German counterpart on Friday, Edgars Rinkevics said a compromise was needed that did not undermine key principles of the European Union but which could also win the support of Britain’s parliament.

“That is also a very good lesson to all populists and also those who think that there are very easy solutions,” he said. “The only way out of this - and we still have some time, not much time - is to continue to find the kind of compromise that could be acceptable.” (Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Michelle Martin)