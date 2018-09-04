Germany sells 154 mln euros in top-up of 2046 linker

BERLIN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The German Finance Agency, the federal government's debt management office, sold 154 million euros in a top up of its 0.10 percent, 2046 inflation-linked bond (linker) at the lowest price of 123.35, the Bundesbank said on Tuesday. Results of July 10 sale included for reference: AUCTION DATE 04/09/18 10/07/18 AVG. YIELD -0.67 pct -0.68 pct AVG. ACCEPTED PRICE 123.43 124.04 LOWEST ACCEPTED PRICE 123.35 124.00 TAIL 0.08 0.04 TOTAL BIDS 0.174 bln euros 0.350 bln euros ALLOTTED 0.154 bln euros 0.190 bln euros RETAINED 46 mln euros 60 mln euros BID COVER RATIO 1.1 1.8 TOTAL VOLUME 7.95 bln euros 7.75 bln euros Auction details in German can be found at <ESZB/BBK52 (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)