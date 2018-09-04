FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 4, 2018 / 9:55 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Germany sells 154 mln euros in top-up of 2046 linker

1 Min Read

    BERLIN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The German Finance Agency, the
federal government's debt management office, sold 154 million
euros in a top up of its 0.10 percent, 2046 inflation-linked
bond (linker) at the lowest price of 123.35, the Bundesbank said
on Tuesday.
    Results of July 10 sale included for reference:
    
 AUCTION DATE               04/09/18             10/07/18
 AVG. YIELD                 -0.67 pct            -0.68 pct
 AVG. ACCEPTED PRICE        123.43               124.04
 LOWEST ACCEPTED PRICE      123.35               124.00
 TAIL                       0.08                 0.04
 TOTAL BIDS                 0.174 bln euros      0.350 bln euros
 ALLOTTED                   0.154 bln euros      0.190 bln euros
 RETAINED                   46 mln euros         60 mln euros
 BID COVER RATIO            1.1                  1.8
 TOTAL VOLUME               7.95 bln euros       7.75 bln euros
    
 Auction details in German can be found at <ESZB/BBK52

 (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.