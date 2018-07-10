FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 9:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Germany sells 190 mln euros in 2046 linker top-up

    BERLIN, July 10 (Reuters) - The German Finance Agency, the
federal government's debt management office, sold 190 million
euros ($222.70 million) in a top-up of its 0.10 percent, 2046
inflation-linked bond (linker) at the lowest price of 124.00,
the Bundesbank said on Tuesday.
    The linker is due to mature on April 15, 2046. 
    Results of June 5 sale included for reference:
    
 AUCTION DATE           10/07/2018             05/06/2018
 AVG YIELD              -0.68 pct              -0.61 pct
 AVG ACCEPTED PRICE     124.04                 121.60
 LOWEST ACCEPTED PRICE  124.00                 121.53
 TAIL                   0.04                      0.07
 TOTAL BIDS             0.350 bln euros        0.300 bln euros
 ALLOTTED               0.190 bln euros        0.194 bln euros
 RETAINED               60 mln euros           56 mln euros
 BID COVER RATIO        1.8                    1.5
 TOTAL VOLUME           7.75 bln euros          7.50 bln euros
 


($1 = 0.8532 euros)

 (Reporting by Berlin Bureau)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
