TABLE-Germany sells 190 mln euros in 2046 linker top-up

BERLIN, July 10 (Reuters) - The German Finance Agency, the federal government's debt management office, sold 190 million euros ($222.70 million) in a top-up of its 0.10 percent, 2046 inflation-linked bond (linker) at the lowest price of 124.00, the Bundesbank said on Tuesday. The linker is due to mature on April 15, 2046. Results of June 5 sale included for reference: AUCTION DATE 10/07/2018 05/06/2018 AVG YIELD -0.68 pct -0.61 pct AVG ACCEPTED PRICE 124.04 121.60 LOWEST ACCEPTED PRICE 124.00 121.53 TAIL 0.04 0.07 TOTAL BIDS 0.350 bln euros 0.300 bln euros ALLOTTED 0.190 bln euros 0.194 bln euros RETAINED 60 mln euros 56 mln euros BID COVER RATIO 1.8 1.5 TOTAL VOLUME 7.75 bln euros 7.50 bln euros ($1 = 0.8532 euros) (Reporting by Berlin Bureau)