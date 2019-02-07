RPT-Hold the jam: Bavarian baker spices up doughnuts with meatloaf

(Repeats using different media identification slug)

BERLIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Traditionally, German “Krapfen” are fried, sweet yeast dough confections filled with jam or marmalade and topped with sugar, but a baker in the Bavarian town of Miesbach has grabbed headlines by adding an unusual ingredient - meatloaf.

Florian Perkmann says the idea was born during a car ride with his daughter, and is reminiscent of the idea of eating a Schnitzel - a thin, breaded serving of meat - with berry sauce.

“The combination, served with a sweet mustard, is what creates the flavourful experience,” Perkmann told Reuters.

The seasonal treat includes “Leberkaes,” a meatloaf usually made of finely ground pork, bacon and onions that is similar to bologna sausage.

Customer Peter Rosner, a resident in the town of Miesbach, says he was sceptical, but the meat-filled doughnuts are better than he expected. “They’re surprisingly good ... A very funny combination of flavours,” he said.

Perkmann's creation has been a hit on social media, with sales reaching 70 to 80 each day and some customers travelling from as far away as Austria.