Some German officials want foreign investment threshold cut to 10 pct-report

BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Some German cabinet members want to lower the threshold at which the government can investigate or intervene in response to foreign investments in German companies to 10 percent or even to 0 percent, a German newspaper reported on Thursday.

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung did not cite its source for the information. It said if the threshold was lowered to 0 percent, the German government would have to approve every takeover by non-EU investors.

Earlier this month an economy ministry spokeswoman said Germany wanted the power to investigate if an investor outside the European Union buys at least 15 percent of certain German defence-related or security-linked technology firms compared to a 25 percent threshold today.