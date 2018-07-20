FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 20, 2018 / 11:12 AM / in 2 hours

Germany's Merkel vows to see out full term in office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel vowed on Friday to serve a full term in office through to the end of the current legislative period - which ends in 2021 - despite infighting in her ruling coalition over immigration policy.

Asked whether she had thought about resigning, Merkel told a news conference: “No, No. If I am in the middle of an important discussion, I must concentrate my efforts on it.”

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.