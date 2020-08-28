We must keep talking with Russia despite tensions, says Merkel

BERLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday it was important to keep talking to Russia despite current tensions over Belarus and the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny who is being treated in a Berlin hospital.

“We have to keep talking,” she told reporters at a news conference, adding Russia was an important strategic player in the world. She also said she hoped that Russian forces would not be deployed in Belarus. (Reporting by Berlin bureau Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Riham Alkousaa)