FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 4, 2018 / 5:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

German finance minister endorses Merkel's vision for European investment fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 4 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Monday said he endorsed German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s vision for a European fund for investments in weaker member states in the euro zone.

“This is one government”, Scholz said after a meeting with Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra in The Hague. Scholz is a mmeber of the Social Democrats, junior partner in Merkel’s coalition.

After the meeting, Hoekstra said he was “not sure” whether a European investment fund would be useful. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.