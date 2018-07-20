Merkel welcomes Trump's invitation to Putin to meet in U.S.

BERLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet in Washington this autumn.

“I think it should become normal again for Russia and American presidents to meet,” Merkel told a news conference in Berlin.

On transatlantic ties, she said history showed Europe and the United States had been at odds many times “but it is always worth resolving these conflicts.”