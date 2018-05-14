Germany aims to spend 1.5 pct of GDP on defence by 2025 - minister

BERLIN, May 14 (Reuters) - Germany will tell NATO in July that it expects to boost military spending to around 1.5 percent of gross domestic product by 2025, Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen told Germany’s top military brass on Monday.

That would mark a significant increase from the current percentage of 1.2 percent, but would still fall short of a NATO target calling for its members to move toward spending 2 percent of GPD on defence by 2024. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold Writing by Andrea Shalal Editing by Michael Nienaber)