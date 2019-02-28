German finmin proposed boosting defence budget to 1.23 pct of GDP by 2023-source

BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has proposed increasing the defence budget to 1.23 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2023, a source from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc said on Thursday.

Germany is under pressure from the United States and other NATO members to increase its military spending to 2 percent of gross domestic product, in line with a target agreed by NATO members in 2014 and reaffirmed in subsequent years.

Scholz has proposed increasing the budget for Germany’s military by 3.3 billion euros ($3.77 billion) by 2023 - much less than the 28.2 billion euro increase demanded by the Defence Ministry, the source said.

The source added that if Scholz’s plans were implemented, two major defence investments would have to be cancelled. ($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Reporting by Sabine Siebold Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Riham Alkousaa)