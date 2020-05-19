Germany, Netherlands eye more investments, possible stakes in power grid cooperation

BERLIN, May 19 (Reuters) - Germany and the Netherlands on Tuesday agreed to strengthen their cooperation on electricity grids and look into various options including possible stakes in Dutch state-owned power transmission grid operator TenneT, officials said.

“The Memorandum of Understanding expresses the intention to examine the options for investments and possible stakes on the part of Germany and the Netherlands at TenneT and to develop a common approach to strengthen TenneT’s capital base,” an economy ministry spokeswoman said.

“The declaration of intent is the beginning of a process, not the result of a process,” the spokeswoman added. “In the ongoing process, the various options regarding investment and stakes are to be discussed. A final decision has not yet been made with the letter of intent.” (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Riham Alkousaa)