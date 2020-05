BERLIN, May 19 (Reuters) - Germany and the Netherlands will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to strengthen their cooperation in electricity grids, the German economy ministry said.

The German and Dutch governments have been in talks on the matter for months but officials say Berlin has not decided yet whether to take a stake in Dutch state-owned power transmission grid operator TenneT. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Michelle Martin)