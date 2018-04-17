FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 12:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Merkel sees French, German agreement on Europe reform by June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 17 (Reuters) - Germany and France will agree on European reforms by June, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday, brushing aside concerns that compromises could spawn a weak package.

“The basis of what we are working on in the German government is the coalition deal,” Merkel said, referring to a government policy document agreed between her conservatives and their Social Democrat (SPD) coalition partners.

She also expressed confidence that “a strong package” would be agreed, when asked whether Germany was acting as a brake on euro zone reform. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin)

