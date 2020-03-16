Company News
Germany's oil output down 9.5%, gas output off 3.2% in 2019

    FRANKFURT, March 16 (Reuters) - Germany produced 1.9 million
tonnes of domestic oil and 6.1 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas
in 2019, respectively 9.5% less and 3.2% less than a year
earlier, its industry association BVEG said on Monday.
    Producers of hydrocarbons that are active in Germany include
Neptune Energy, Vermilion Energy, Wintershall-DEA           and
BEB, a joint venture of ExxonMobil and Royal Dutch Shell
.
    The companies grouped by BVEG are mostly also active abroad
where their activities are far larger.
    Production of oil in Germany peaked in the 1960s and of gas
in the 1990s. Reserves and staff numbers have been falling
continuously and the country is overwhelmingly dependent on
imports.
    The year-on-year increase in BVEG members' foreign
production volumes was 13.6% in gas and 3.7% in oil, the
Hanover-based association showed in its annual report.
    The companies achieved a turnover of 1.8 billion euros 
($2.00 billion), up from 1.7 billion a year earlier.
    BVEG Managing Director Ludwig Moehring said that gas and oil
were still playing a central role in heat and transport, sectors
which were transitioning to greater reliance on electric power
and hydrogen in the long-term.
    However, hydrocarbons would continue to play a back-up role
while green technologies were under development.
    Germany could not quickly become fully supplied with
hydrogen from green sources. 
    Hoped-for import sources, for example Northern African solar
power, were only theoretical options for now.
    Also, with coal-burning being phased out under climate
legislation, more gas would be needed for power generation.
    Germany has 23.9 billion cubic metres of underground gas
storage capacity, just under a quarter of total demand in the
market, which was 100.52 bcm last year.
    
 Gas production                    2019          2018
          Gas production       28.6 bcm      26.1 bcm
     of which indigenous        6.1 bcm       6.3 bcm
                  abroad       22.5 bcm      19.8 bcm
 Oil production              10.4 mln T    10.3 mln T
            - indigenous      1.9 mln T     2.1 mln T
                - abroad      8.5 mln T     8.2 mln T
 Exploration taxes paid       194 mln €     270 mln €
 Domestic reserves                       
 Estimated gas reserves*       43.6 bcm      50.3 bcm
 Estimated oil reserves*     28.0 mln T    29.0 mln T
 Employees                        8,246         8,291
    * secure and probable reserves numbers combined


($1 = 0.9000 euros)

