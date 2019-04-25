German oil industry says currently no trouble with Russian oil quality

FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s oil industry for the time being sees no problems with the quality of Russian crude oil and the products derived from it, industry association Mineraloelwirtschaftsverband (MWV) said on Thursday.

“There are currently no quality issues,” a spokesman for the Berlin-based body said, adding he was due to receive further information from Russia shortly.

Poland stopped receiving Russian imports via the crucial Druzhba pipeline via Belarus overnight due to reports of contamination of oil with high levels of organic chloride.