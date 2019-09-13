Opal pipeline says it will comply with regulator's curbs

FRANKFURT, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The operator of Germany’s onshore gas pipeline Opal on Friday said it had launched measures to comply with an energy regulator decree asking it to stop marketing certain capacities that make up 40% of the pipeline’s total availability.

The Kassel-based company said in a statement that the measures would apply at 0400 GMT on Sept. 14 and be coordinated with upstream and downstream companies in the multi-layered gas grid.

It did not comment on the nature of the move, which came in the context of a highly charged geopolitical court case involving the curtailment of dominant supply from Russia’s Gazprom into Europe that harm Ukraine’s and Poland’s interests as consumer and transit countries.