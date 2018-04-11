FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 11, 2018 / 10:22 AM / in 25 minutes

Germany wants to avoid restrictions or bans for diesel cars - Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 11 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that the federal government wanted to avoid driving restrictions or even bans for highly polluting diesel cars.

Speaking to reporters after a two-day cabinet meeting, Merkel said: “There are no plans for a big car summit, but there surely will be meetings of the technical working groups which have been created in the framework of this summit process.”

Merkel added that the transport minister and the environment minister had agreed that any driving restrictions in the form of “blue badges” or city bans for diesel cars should be avoided. (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Madeline Chambers Writing by Michael Nienaber Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.