February 4, 2018 / 8:47 PM / in an hour

German coalition negotiators may drop proposal to abolish air transport tax - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Negotiators for a new grand coalition between Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and Social Democrats may drop a proposal to progressively abolish Germany’s air transport tax, a source familiar with the negotiations said on Sunday.

A working paper seen by Reuters on Friday had called for a gradual abolition of the tax, which generates over 1 billion euros for the government each year.

But on Sunday, a source said that proposal could be dropped from the final coalition agreement.

The tax is levied on ticket prices and costs between 7 and 40 euros ($9-$50), depending on the distance flown.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke,; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Kevin Liffey

