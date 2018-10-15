FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 12:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Merkel vows to regain trust after conservative losses in Bavaria

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday heavy losses for her conservative allies in a Bavarian state election showed that voters had lost trust in government and promised to fight to regain it.

“My lesson from this is that I, as chancellor, must make sure that trust is won back. I will work on that with as much vigour as I can,” she said at an event of German industry representatives.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Joseph Nasr; writing by Madeline Chambers; editing by Thomas Seythal

