Germany's SPD call for change in way federal coalition works

BERLIN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The leader of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) on Monday stopped short of calling for the resignation of Horst Seehofer, leader of Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU), but said the way the national coalition works needed to improve.

“The CSU must decide on personnel questions for itself but the style of government must change,” SPD leader Andrea Nahles told reporters.

The SPD and CSU both suffered humiliating losses in a regional election in Bavaria on Sunday, raising questions about the health of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s federal coalition, which is made up of conservatives and the SPD. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)