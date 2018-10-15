FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 12:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bavaria vote was warning shot for Merkel's coalition- senior conservative

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The humiliating election results in Bavaria were a warning shot for the conservatives and their Social Democrat (SPD) junior coalition partners from voters unhappy with the government’s performance, a senior conservative said on Monday.

“The election result in Bavaria was a warning shot that there is great dissatisfaction with how the coalition is working,” Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, general secretary of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU), told a news conference. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Joseph Nasr)

