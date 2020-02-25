Bonds News
February 25, 2020 / 10:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Erstwhile Merkel rival Merz joins CDU party leadership race

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - German conservative Friedrich Merz, an erstwhile rival of Chancellor Angela Merkel, confirmed on Tuesday that he will run for the leadership of her Christian Democrats (CDU) at a party congress on April 25.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to run again for the post of party chairman at this party congress,” Merz told a news conference in Berlin.

“This decision is a decision about direction for the CDU,” he added. “It is not a break with the past but a start and a renewal for the future. The CDU must now look ahead.” (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Martin)

