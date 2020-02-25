Germany's Spahn backs Laschet for Merkel party leadership

BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday he would not run for the leadership of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) but would back Armin Laschet for the position instead.

“I will not stand for the leadership, but I will support Armin Laschet,” Spahn told a joint news conference with Laschet, premier of North-Rhine Westphalia - Germany’s most populous state, who confirmed he would run for the party chair.

“The CDU is bigger than either one of us, this is about the future of our country and the CDU,” said Spahn, adding it was time to put past differences behind them and build bridges for the future. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers Editing by Michelle Martin)