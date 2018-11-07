German conservative Kramp-Karrenbauer wants to move beyond Merkel era

BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Germany’s conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) must build on Chancellor Angela Merkel’s legacy but move on from her era, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who is running to be CDU leader, said on Wednesday.

“This is the end of the era,” Kramp-Karrenbauer, presenting her candidacy for the CDU leadership, said of Merkel’s time as party leader.

CDU delegates will decide on a successor to Merkel as party leader at a congress in early December. Kramp-Karrenbauer is competing for the post with businessman Friedrich Merz and Health Minister Jens Spahn. Merkel wants to remain chancellor. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers, Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Riham Alkousaa)