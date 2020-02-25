German health minister won't run for leadership of Merkel's conservatives - sources

BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - German Health Minister Jens Spahn will not run for the chair of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU), two sources in the party said on Tuesday.

Spahn had been expected to run for the position. He is due to hold a news conference with Armin Laschet - the premier of North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, who is expected to announce his candidacy - at 0830 GMT.

The CDU succession debate was blown wide open earlier this month when party leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer unexpectedly said she would no longer seek to succeed her mentor Merkel.