Senior Merkel ally says working with SPD won't get any easier

BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) want to get on with implementing their coalition deal with Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD), CDU Secretary General Paul Ziemiak said on Monday.

But working with the SPD in coalition won’t get any easier after the party’s election last week of a new left-wing leadership, Ziemiak told reporters.

“We honour agreements and we want to serve and shape this country,” he said of the coalition deal. On working with the SPD, he added: “I think it won’t become easier.”