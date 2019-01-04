Merkel unaffected by publication of German politicians' data - spokeswoman

BERLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - No sensitive information from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office was among the personal data of hundreds of German politicians published online, a government spokeswoman said on Friday.

“With regard to the chancellery it seems that, judging by the initial review, no sensitive information and data have been published and this includes (from) the chancellor,” the spokeswoman told a regular government news conference. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Thomas Seythal Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Paul Carrel)