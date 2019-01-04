German government network not affected by hacking incident - Bild

BERLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The secure internal network of Germany’s government has not been affected by the hacking incident, Bild newspaper said on Friday, citing sources inside the state’s security agency BSI.

Internal communication within the government is not subject to an ongoing hacking attack, the report said, adding that BSI and other security agencies were investigating the hacking case since Friday morning.

ARD television on Friday said hackers have released personal data from hundreds of German politicians from major parties.