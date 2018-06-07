FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 12:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Merkel ready to compromise with France on eurozone reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 7 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday Germany must be ready to compromise with France on euro zone reform, signalling her readiness to negotiate three weeks before a European Union summit at which reform plans are due to be discussed.

“I think we will come towards each other with reforms to the currency union, but these reforms to the currency union are really not the only reforms we need,” she said, mentioning foreign, asylum, migration, development and security policies. (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt)

