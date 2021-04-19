CDU leader Laschet invites rival to meeting on German chancellor candidacy

BERLIN, April 19 (Reuters) - Armin Laschet, leader of Germany’s Christian Democrats, said he had invited Bavarian rival Markus Soeder to a meeting on Monday at which Laschet would present a plan to decide which of them runs as chancellor candidate for their conservative alliance.

“I will make a proposal to the federal board on how we can now very quickly resolve the unresolved issue between the CDU and the CSU,” Laschet said, referring to Soeder’s Christian Social Union (CSU), the CDU’s Bavarian sister party.

“I have therefore invited Markus Soeder to take part in this meeting, just as I am prepared to go to the CSU board,” he told reporters. “I will make a proposal and I hope that we can come to the necessary decisions very quickly this week.”