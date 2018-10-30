FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 30, 2018 / 12:34 PM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Conservative Merz confirms he will run to succeed Merkel as CDU leader

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - German conservative Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday he would run to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel as leader of the Christian Democrats at a party conference in December.

“After careful consideration and many discussions, I have decided to put forward my candidacy for the leader of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union at the federal party conference in Hamburg,” Merz said in a statement.

On Monday sources had said Merz, a former parliamentary leader of Merkel’s conservative alliance, would run after the chancellor said she would step down as CDU leader, heralding the end of a 13-year era in which she has dominated European politics. (Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Joseph Nasr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.