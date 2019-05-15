Market News
May 15, 2019 / 1:20 PM / a day ago

Merkel: Brexit is ultimately is a loss for everyone

BERLIN, May 15 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that Britain’s departure from the European Union would ultimately be a loss for everyone even if some companies had moved some of their business to Europe’s largest economy.

“Germany, as a financial location, is benefiting from that but that doesn’t change the fact that ultimately Britain’s departure is a loss from my perspective,” Merkel told a banking congress in Hamburg. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Madeline Chambers)

