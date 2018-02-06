FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 9:18 AM / in 2 hours

Merkel ready for painful concessions for coalition deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday her conservatives were willing to make painful concessions to seal a coalition deal with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) to pull Germany out of political deadlock.

“Each of us will have to make painful compromises and I am ready for that,” Merkel told reporters before the start of a new round of talks between the SPD and her CDU/CSU bloc, who want to finalize a four-year government programme this week.

“When we see the movements on the stock markets over the last hours, we live in turbulent times and what is expected of us as popular parties...is that we form a government for the good of the people, one that brings stability,” she added. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Writing by Joseph Nasr)

