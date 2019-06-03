SPD's caretaker triumvirate won't destabilise coalition - Merkel

BERLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she did not believe the decision of her Social Democrat (SPD) junior coalition partners to appoint a leadership team of three caretakers was a sign of instability in her governing coalition.

The conservative chancellor was speaking after SPD leader Andrea Nahles resigned after the party bled support in European elections last week. The party’s three vice-presidents will run the party until the appointment of a successor.

“I don’t have the impression that this is a sign of instability,” Merkel said on Monday. “It is a new situation for the SPD. At the moment, I see the SPD has made some decisions which I can’t say will hinder our work.” (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Joseph Nasr, writing by Thomas Escritt; editing by Paul Carrel)