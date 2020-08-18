Stick to corona rules to make public life possible, says Merkel

BERLIN, Aug 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday urged Germans to stick to the coronavirus rules, such as wearing masks, to ensure public life can be as open as possible.

“For us, the priorities are firstly to keep economic life going as much as possible and to protect jobs - that’s why we have stimulus programmes and secondly to make (running) schools and nurseries possible,” said Merkel on a trip to the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

She warned, however, that a recent rise in coronavirus cases had been caused by greater mobility and more personal contact and that she did not think now was the time to ease restrictions any further.