BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s Friedrich Merz, a candidate for the leadership of Angela Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), said on Tuesday he viewed European Central Bank policy as worthy of criticism.

“On Europe policy and in particular on the euro, I have never made a secret of the fact that I see the European Central Bank’s policy critically,” he told reporters. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers Editing by Paul Carrel)