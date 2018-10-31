FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 1:56 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

I'm a convinced European, possible Merkel successor says

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - German conservative Friedrich Merz, a possible successor of Angela Merkel as leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), said on Wednesday he is a convinced European and a supporter of close ties with the United States.

Speaking to reporters in Berlin, Merz said that the CDU should remain a big-tent party at the centre of the political spectrum.

“The CDU now needs an awakening and a renewal,” Merz said. “The CDU needs a forward-looking, political debate and that means from my point of view that the CDU must get a clear idea of its brand essence.” (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Thomas Escritt Writing by Michael Nienaber, Editing by Joseph Nasr)

