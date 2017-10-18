FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Conservative leader of German state where far-right strong quits
October 18, 2017

Conservative leader of German state where far-right strong quits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The conservative premier of the eastern German state of Saxony announced his resignation on Wednesday, saying in comments published on his region’s official twitter account that a younger generation of leaders was needed for future challenges.

Stanislaw Tillich said he would not seek re-election as leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) in the state at a regional party congress on Dec. 9.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) won most votes in Saxony in a federal election last month, embarrassing Merkel’s conservatives who were second there.

“Today we face big communal challenges,” Tillich was quoted as saying. “For a good future Saxony needs new answers. And this requires new and fresh strength.” (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

