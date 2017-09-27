Germany's FDP demands fiscal policy change in possible new gov't-media

BERLIN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The deputy leader of Germany’s Free Democrats (FDP) on Wednesday welcomed conservatives’ plan to nominate Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble as president of the Bundestag as a sign of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s openness to a three-way coalition with the FDP and the pro-environment Greens.

Wolfgang Kubicki told the RND newspaper chain his party would demand a change in fiscal policy as part of such a “Jamaica coalition” - a name referring to the black, yellow and green colours of the Jamaican flag.

“I‘m pleased about the signal of the chancellor in the direction of a possible ‘Jamaica’ coalition,” Kubicki said. “In case the FDP becomes part of the government, a new fiscal policy will be of central importance.”

Kubicki and FDP party leader Christian Lindner have both been mentioned as possible candidates for the finance ministry post. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Michael Nienaber)