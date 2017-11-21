FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Schaeuble urges parties to compromise, take responsibility
November 21, 2017 / 9:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany's Schaeuble urges parties to compromise, take responsibility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - German parties must be more willing to compromise and take responsibility to form a coalition government because Europe and the world need Berlin as a strong and reliable ally, Parliamentary President Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.

Speaking to lawmakers in the Bundestag lower house of parliament after efforts to form a three-way alliance failed, Schaeuble said: “Europe needs a Germany that is capable of acting. The reactions from abroad show that Europe and many other countries in the world are waiting for us.”

Schaeuble, a veteran conservative and former finance minister, added: “The challenges are huge and just as we ourselves need strong partners, our neighbours also want a reliable partner at their side.” (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

