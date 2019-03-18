Germany dealing with current account surplus, says finance minister

BERLIN, March 18 (Reuters) - Germany is addressing its current account surplus, which has been criticised by many other countries, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Monday.
“We are addressing it and we are following all the proposals that are made by the European Commission on dealing with the situation,” he said.
He added that he believed there would be an increase in private investment in Germany that would outstrip many people’s expectations.
