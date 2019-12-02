Bonds News
Germany's Scholz to attend euro zone meeting despite losing SPD race - source

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz will attend a regular meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Wednesday, despite losing a bid to lead his Social Democratic Party (SPD), a government source said on Monday.

Scholz, who is also vice chancellor, will return to Berlin for a meeting of senior SPD members on Thursday, ahead of a party conference starting on Friday, the source added.

Scholz and his running mate lost a vote for leadership of the SPD on Saturday to two strong leftist critics of the coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives, putting Europe’s largest economy at a political crossroads. (Reporting by Holger Hansen Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Thomas Seythal)

