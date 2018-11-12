Bavarian conservative leader Seehofer to step down as party chief

BERLIN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Monday he would step down as party chief of Bavaria’s conservative CSU party, which is part of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s governing coalition.

“I will give up my office as party chief,” Seehofer told journalists in the eastern German city of Bautzen, adding that the timing of his resignation would be announced during the course of the week.

Seehofer added that his resignation as party leader did not affect his office in the federal cabinet. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Maria Sheahan)