BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday he still had confidence in domestic intelligence chief Hans-Georg Maassen, who has come under fire for questioning whether video footage showing rightist gangs hounding migrants were real.

“Maassen still has my confidence as president of the domestic intelligence agency,” Seehofer told the Bundestag lower house of parliament. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Thomas Escritt, Editing by Riham Alkousaa)