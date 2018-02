BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Horst Seehofer, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Bavarian ally, said he saw no reason to extend negotiations on forming a new German coalition beyond an initial deadline of Sunday night.

“I think we’ll get this done in the coming days,” Seehofer told reporters on arrival for negotiations on Friday. “So far, there is no reason to expect we will need longer than Sunday.” (Reporting by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt)